Superb Woman: Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever

Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever is the CEO of The Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women, Founder & CEO of Media to Millions, and President & CEO of Incite Unlimited, LLC. A contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine, The Huffington Post, NBC BLK, Black Enterprise, NewsOne Now and #RolandMartinUnfiltered; she served as executive director of the National Council of Negro Women, Director of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, Assistant Professor of University of Richmond, Analyst and Assistant for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she received her BA degree Political Science and Ph.D. in Government and Politics from University of Maryland.
