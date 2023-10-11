Terrill Allen (1987 – 2023)

Terrill Allen

Terrill Dontae Allen was born February 10th 1987 in Dallas Texas. to Augusta and Suzanne Allen. He was the first of three children. Terrill graduated from Duncanville High school in 2005.

On July 2, 2007 Terrill was united in marriage to Alteresa. In 2011 they were blessed with their first bundle of joy, a son, Aiden. Three years later they were blessed with their beautiful baby girl, Alexandra.

Terrill began employment at Oncor in 2007 as a Student Electrician. During his first two years of employment, he received his Associate Degree at Mountain View college. Terrill continued to advance in his career over the 16 years of employment until he became a Crew Foreman.

Terrill was proceeded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, John Allen and Gussie Allen Heath and his Maternal Grandparents, Melvin A. and Fannie M. Shelton. Terrill leaves behind: his wife, Alteresa Allen; his children, Aiden Allen and Alexandra Allen; his parents, Augusta Allen and Suzanne Allen; his siblings, Alyssa Allen-Brown and Latrice Allen-Wilkerson; and many family members and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT