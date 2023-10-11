Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Terrill Allen (1987 – 2023)

Published

Terrill Allen
Terrill Allen

Terrill Dontae Allen was born February 10th 1987 in Dallas Texas. to Augusta and Suzanne Allen.  He was the first of three children. Terrill graduated from Duncanville High school in 2005.

On July 2, 2007 Terrill was united in marriage to Alteresa. In 2011 they were blessed with their first bundle of joy, a son, Aiden. Three years later they were blessed with their beautiful baby girl, Alexandra. 

Terrill began employment at Oncor in 2007 as a Student Electrician. During his first two years of employment, he received his Associate Degree at Mountain View college.  Terrill continued to advance in his career over the 16 years of employment until he became a Crew Foreman.

Terrill was proceeded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, John Allen and Gussie Allen Heath and his Maternal Grandparents, Melvin A. and Fannie M. Shelton.  Terrill leaves behind: his wife, Alteresa Allen; his children, Aiden Allen and Alexandra Allen; his parents, Augusta Allen and Suzanne Allen; his siblings, Alyssa Allen-Brown and Latrice Allen-Wilkerson; and many family members and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Mrs. Billie Jean Thomas Mrs. Billie Jean Thomas

Obits

In Memory of Mrs. Billie Jean Thomas

Billie Jean Linthicum was born to Tennie Faye McElwee and Sie Linthicum Jr. on March 13, 1938 just outside of Rusk, Texas. She was...

3 days ago
Alvin Tolliver Alvin Tolliver

Obits

Alvin Tolliver (September 15, 1950 ~ September 22, 2023)

Alvin Ray Tolliver was born September 15, 1950, to Walter Tolliver Sr. and Verneal McCowin in Tyler, Texas.  He was the second son born...

3 days ago
Denise Ogletree Denise Ogletree

Obits

Denise Ogletree (May 2, 1982 ~ September 29, 2023)

Denise Rochelle Ogletree was born Sunday, May 2, 1982 to Alvin B. Ogletree and Joetta D. Ogletree. Denise departed this earthly life on Friday,...

4 days ago
Daisy Mae Minafee Daisy Mae Minafee

Obits

Daisy Mae Minafee (January 24, 1951 – October 3, 2023)

Daisy Mae Minafee was born in Big Springs, Texas on January 24,1951 to Phillip Taylor and Shirley Williams. Daisy Mae Minafee, went to be...

6 days ago
Advertisement