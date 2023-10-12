Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

SWAC men’s basketball will be on ESPN this season. See how many games are featured

Published

Texas Southern Athletics
Texas Southern Athletics Courtesy: SWAC

BY HBCU SPORTS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its ESPN television schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

Texas Southern and Jackson State will tip off four consecutive Mondays of primetime SWAC matchups on ESPNU on Jan. 22. A week later, Alcorn State will travel to face Bethune-Cookman on Jan. 29

Southern will square off against Jackson State on Feb. 5, while Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M will close out the regular season portion of nationally televised games for the league on Feb.12.

DATETIME GAME  NETWORK
January 228:00 pmTexas Southern at Jackson StateESPNU
January 298:00 pmAlcorn State at Bethune-CookmanESPNU
February 58:00 pmSouthern at Jackson StateESPNU
February 128:00 pmPrairie View A&M at Florida A&MESPNU

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Virginia State rolls Virginia State rolls

News

Virginia State rolls by Bowie State to remain perfect

Virginia State earned some payback by dominating Bowie State at its homecoming to remain perfect.

2 days ago
Kendall Norman Kendall Norman

News

Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Football Poll– Week 5

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN Here is the ranking of the top Division II football teams coming off Week 5 of the HBCU football season. Rank Team...

6 days ago
JSU JSU

News

Jackson State predicted to win 2023-24 SWAC basketball title

BY HBCU SPORTS BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The SWAC announced its 2023-24 Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish and Preseason All-SWAC teams and individual award winners...

October 5, 2023
Adolis Garcia Adolis Garcia

DMN Stories

Five thoughts: Rangers sweep Rays to win AL Wild Card Series, march on to Baltimore

The Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Wednesday in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series, sweeping their hosts and...

October 5, 2023
Advertisement