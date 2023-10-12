SWAC men’s basketball will be on ESPN this season. See how many games are featured

Texas Southern Athletics Courtesy: SWAC

BY HBCU SPORTS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its ESPN television schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

Texas Southern and Jackson State will tip off four consecutive Mondays of primetime SWAC matchups on ESPNU on Jan. 22. A week later, Alcorn State will travel to face Bethune-Cookman on Jan. 29

Southern will square off against Jackson State on Feb. 5, while Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M will close out the regular season portion of nationally televised games for the league on Feb.12.

DATE TIME GAME NETWORK January 22 8:00 pm Texas Southern at Jackson State ESPNU January 29 8:00 pm Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU February 5 8:00 pm Southern at Jackson State ESPNU February 12 8:00 pm Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M ESPNU

