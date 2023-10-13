Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Deshonta Holmes, Ed.D.

Deshonta Holmes
Deshonta Holmes

“Deshonta Holmes, Ed.D. is Vice President for Student Affairs for Tarrant County College. Previously she was Associate Vice President of Instruction – Efficacy at Odessa College, Assistant to the President (Campus Chief of Staff), Special Assistant to the President at Lone Star College – University Park, and Microbiologist at Envirotest, LTD. She received her BS Degree in Biology from Jackson State University, MS of Science in Biology from Texas Southern University and a Doctor of Education in Sam Houston State University. She is highly respected as an educator, public speaking and leadership.

Texas Metro News

