Grambling Greats Honored

James “Shack” Harris

In a ceremony during the Grambling State University Tigers’ homecoming game versus Alabama A&M on Oct. 14, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the field inside of the legendary Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium will be named after football legends James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams. The football field will officially become James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Doug Williams

“It is our pleasure to honor two of the greatest members of the Grambling State football family,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott. “These two men have long represented what it means to be a G-Man and have achieved so much while breaking down barriers that few thought were attainable during their playing days. We can’t wait to add another brick to castle of greatness they’ve built.”

“Honoring these two Grambling legends will be the highlight of our 2023 Homecoming festivities,” said Grambling State University President Richard Gallot. James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams epitomize greatness at the highest level of football competition. They both deserve to be honored by Grambling State University in this way.”