News

City of Dallas Stands with Israel

Published

mayor eric johnson
Mayor Eric Johnson

The Dallas City Council unanimously voted to approve a resolution to condemn the attack on Israel by Hamas.

“The City of Dallas strongly condemns this barbaric act of terrorism by Hamas, and we stand in solidarity with the people and State of Israel,” said Mayor Eric L. Johnson.

Gaza-based militant group Hamas fired thousands of rockets toward Israel’s major population centers, breached Israel’s borders, infiltrated Israeli communities and kidnapped civilians, killed hundreds of Israelis, and wounded hundreds more. As the number of fatalities increases, this unprovoked attack has become the deadliest on Israel and members of the Jewish community in more than 50 years.

“As a city that prioritizes our international partnerships and relationships, we hope this resolution will send a clear message to the international community as to our city’s values,” added Mayor Johnson.

Dallas stands with Israel in its fight against Hamas, prays for those who have lost family members and friends, calls for the swift return of all hostages, and hopes for a lasting resolution.

