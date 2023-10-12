Black Business: Global Glam

Kerry Scott is the creator of the Kapemono and the founder of Global Glam. Kerry Scott believes making people beautiful is her life’s calling. Global Glam’s signature Kapemono is the combination of vibrant African-printed cape and kimono garments. The reversible kapemonos can be worn for a variety of occasions, adding a bit of culture and pizzazz to any wardrobe. Visit the website to shop for more styles and subscribe.
