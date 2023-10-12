Superb Woman: Terri O’Neal Ford, Ph.D.

Terri O’Neal Ford, Ph.D. has served as Director of Campus Relations, Assistant to the President and Director of the office of Grants Development and Compliance- Northeast campus of Tarrant County College. She has also worked as Family Scientist of Pockets of Family Values, Compliance Analyst at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Manager of Compliance at University of Dallas, Federal Compliance Coordinator at Stephen F. Austin State University, Public Information Officer and Employment Law Paralegal at Tarrant County College. She received her AA from Dallas College, a BS from the University of Texas at Arlington, a MA in Counseling Psychology from PVAMU and Doctor of Philosophy from TWU.
