In Memory of Mrs. Billie Jean Thomas

Mrs. Billie Jean Thomas

Billie Jean Linthicum was born to Tennie Faye McElwee and Sie Linthicum Jr. on March 13, 1938 just outside of Rusk, Texas. She was raised and educated in Cherokee and Nacogdoches counties, graduating from high school in Cushing, Texas. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Clarence Murrell Thomas. The two were married shortly after her graduation in 1956, and the couple moved to Tyler to start a family. Both having received Christ at an early age, they joined the Carter Temple C.M.E. Church in Tyler where many of Clarence’s siblings were members. To their union, three children were born: Anthony (Tony) Murrell, Cynthia Rena, and Kenneth Eugene.

Beginning with the choir, Billie was very active in the church. She later joined and led the Stewardess Board and the Missionary Society. Her church service spread beyond her home church to the district and annual conferences. Sister Billie was always down for duty, and especially called to sing on a dime. Her signature song, “The Name of Jesus is So Sweet”, was regularly requested by home and guest pastors before or after sermons.

Sunday School was another of her passions, teaching children as and long after her children grew up, then moving to the women’s class. She and Clarence regularly held Saturday evening study fellowships with several other couples at their home. Her participation in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) classes brought her great joy and encouragement to share with her classes.

Billie loved her children, and would drop anything to see to their needs, real or motherly imagined. She referred to each as her baby, refuting any assertion that only the youngest could be the baby. Her consistent guiding advice to and prayer over her ‘babies’ was Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.”

Becoming ‘Big Mama’ brought great elation, her joy growing with each grandchild and great grandchild. Her ‘babies’ frequently joked that they had been replaced by the younger generation.

Billie was a gracious caregiver to her husband, her aunt, and her mother, serving their needs efficiently and effectively until they received their reward. She was a living example of the gift of hospitality, providing comfort and care in all areas of service until her health failed. Though often unable to travel to the facility, she listened to internet or television broadcasts where possible, even joining in and singing for prayer conference calls with her oldest baby’s church.

Billie Jean Linthicum Thomas received a special request from God in the early morning hours of October 3, 2023. She was needed in the Heavenly Chorus, to join her husband, mother, and eldest grandchild Jhared. She leaves to forever celebrate her spirit, her babies Tony (LaWanda), Rena’, and Ken; grandchildren Galaedriel, Isiah (Summer), and Kentrezz, great grandchildren TylerRose, Josiah, Jace, Messiah, and Nevaeh; siblings Patricia (Fifi), Brenda and Finise Linthicum, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral will be held Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Carter Temple CME Church, 432 S. Confederate Ave., Tyler, TX 75702.