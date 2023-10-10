Florida HBCU football roundup: More conference matchups ahead

By Andreas Butler

Florida Courier

The Florida A&M Rattlers celebrate defeating the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 31-7 on Sept. 30. / COURTESY OF FAMU ATHLETICS

Florida A&M and Southern square off

The Florida A&M University Rattlers are coming off a 31-7 road win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Sept. 30.

The Rattlers offense had 304 yards of total offense while its defense held the Delta Devils to just 149 yards of total offense.

Florida A&M (4-1, 3-0) travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face the Southern University Jaguars (2-2, 2-0) on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is 7 p.m. EST.

Southern is coming off a 27-0 win over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions on Sept. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a battle between the SWAC’s top two teams. FAMU leads the Eastern Division while Southern leads the West. Both were picked to win their respective divisions and play in the SWAC title game in preseason polls.

Both teams’ defenses have played well as Southern is giving up just 12.7 points per game and Florida A&M is giving up 15 points per game.

The Jaguars’ offense is averaging 17 points per game while the Rattlers’ offense is averaging 27.4 points per contest.

Florida A&M is ranked #16 in the FCS Coaches poll and #19 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 media poll.

The Rattlers are either first or second in most HBCU polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bethune-Cookman has off week The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats (1-3, 0-1) are coming off a bye week.

They now travel to Montgomery, Alabama to play the Alabama State University Hornets (1-3, 0-2) on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is 3 p.m. EST.

The Hornets are coming off a 23-20 overtime loss to Alcorn State on Sept. 30.

Edward Waters University sophomore wide receiver Johnny Jones was selected Monday as the SIAC Football Newcomer of the Week. / FRED SELF/EPIPHANY PHOTOS

B-CU leads the all-time series 9-6 but Alabama State has won the previous two contests including 37-22 last season.

Both teams have yet to get going offensively. Alabama State is averaging 15 points per game while B-CU is averaging 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hornets’ defense is giving up 22 points per game while the Wildcats’ defense is giving up 33.

The Wildcats have played a tougher schedule with the likes of FBS programs Miami (loss 48-7) and Memphis (loss 58-14). The Hornets are the favorites in this one.

Both teams have used multiple quarterbacks.

Damon Stewart and Dematrius Davis have both played for Alabama State.

Walter Simmons has started the most games at B-CU while Tylik Bethea, Luke Sprague and even Dominique Ponder has seen the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Waters plays Lane on homecoming

In a battle of the Tigers in the SIAC, Edward Waters University edged Savannah State University 26-25 on Sept. 30 in Savannah, Georgia.

Edward Waters (2-3, 2-2) returns home to host the Lane College Dragons (1-4, 1-3) for its homecoming in another SIAC matchup on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

Expect to see plenty of purple and orange at Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium in Jacksonville for this game.

The Dragons are coming off a 34-24 win over Clark Atlanta University on Sept. 30, which was their first win of the season.

Lane has won the last three meetings including 20-9 last season, 45-35 in 2021 and 44-14 in 2019.

Florida Memorial faces Warner The Florida Memorial University Lions handled the Ava Maria University Gyrenes 56-13 on Sept. 30.

FMU got its first road win since the university rebooted its football program in 2020.

Florida Memorial (2-2, 1-0) returns home to Miami Gardens to host the Warner University Royals (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday, Oct. 7 in another Sun Conference matchup. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Expect a shootout between these two Florida NAIA programs that are three hours and 196 miles apart.

The Lions are averaging 40.7 points per game while the Royals are averaging 36.7 points per contest.

The teams have similar color schemes as Warner is navy blue and gold while Florida Memorial has blue and orange. Their mascots are both depicted by a Lion’s head.