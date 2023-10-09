Denise Ogletree (May 2, 1982 ~ September 29, 2023)

Denise Ogletree

Denise Rochelle Ogletree was born Sunday, May 2, 1982 to Alvin B. Ogletree and Joetta D. Ogletree. Denise departed this earthly life on Friday, September 29, 2023.

During her formative years, Denise received her formal education from DISD, attending T.L. Marsalis Elementary School, Sarah Zumwalt Middle School, and was a Class of 2000 graduate of South Oak Cliff High School.

Denise elected to continue her education at Stephen F. Austin University for undergraduate. She obtained her bachelor’s in business in 2004. Despite a minor setback of a brain aneurysm, Denise continued her education and obtained a Executive Master’s in Business degree in 2006.

Denise is survived in death by her mother: Joetta D. Ogletree; father: Alvin B Ogletree; grandmother: Wilma J. May; uncles: Gerald Lee, and James May Jr.; non biological aunts: Corliss Way and Sibyl Rochelle Washington; step sister, Alva; and a host of great aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather: James L. May Sr.

