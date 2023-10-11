Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: ANTOINETTE ALEXANDER®

Published

The ANTOINETTE ALEXANDER® Signature Collection is a line of smart skincare that uses botanicals and science to help improve the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone for every ethnicity, gender, skin type, or age. It removes the need to find condition-specific products, such as, for oily or dry skin. The Ageless Elixir uses MICROSOME® Technology, an amazing timed-release apple stem cell delivery system, to penetrate deep into the dermis to repair damaged cells. Revolutionize your skincare routine. Your skin will love you for it. Visit the website to shop today.

https://www.antoinettealexander.com/ email: antoinette@antoinettealexander.com or call 203-858-9838

