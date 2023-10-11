Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Melanie Campbell

Published

Melanie Campbell
Melanie Campbell

Melanie Campbell is president/CEO of National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. A native of Mims, FL, Campbell has a B.A. in Business Administration from Clark Atlanta University, a certificate in nonprofit executive management, Georgetown University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is a member of the Inaugural Class of Progressive Women’s Voices, Women’s Media Center and resident fellow alumni, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Institute of Politics, Harvard University. Melanie has served as a featured writer for the National Urban League’s State of Black America. An activist and strategist, she is a regular on #RolandMartinUnfiltered and numerous other programs. A true voice for and leader of the people, Melanie has won numerous awards of her leadership.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Linda Griffin Linda Griffin

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Linda Griffin

Linda Griffin has served on the Garland Independent School District Board since January 1, 1998; celebrating 25 years. A graduate of Tennessee State University...

1 day ago
Ebony Thomas Ebony Thomas

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ebony Thomas

Ebony Thomas is a disciplined and positive professional with 20+ years of combined experience processing, closing, servicing, and the asset management of commercial real...

2 days ago
Laura Harris Laura Harris

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Laura Harris

The award winning journalist Laura Harris is an anchor/reporter at NBC 5, where she helped start NBC 5 Reading With You, a literacy program...

3 days ago
Cassandra Woodson Cassandra Woodson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Cassandra Woodson

Cassandra Woodson is the Vice President- Asset Management at Pender Capital and Marketing and Advertising at Bands of Hope . She previously served as...

4 days ago
Advertisement