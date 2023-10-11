Superb Woman: Melanie Campbell

Melanie Campbell is president/CEO of National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. A native of Mims, FL, Campbell has a B.A. in Business Administration from Clark Atlanta University, a certificate in nonprofit executive management, Georgetown University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is a member of the Inaugural Class of Progressive Women’s Voices, Women’s Media Center and resident fellow alumni, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Institute of Politics, Harvard University. Melanie has served as a featured writer for the National Urban League’s State of Black America. An activist and strategist, she is a regular on #RolandMartinUnfiltered and numerous other programs. A true voice for and leader of the people, Melanie has won numerous awards of her leadership.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Linda Griffin has served on the Garland Independent School District Board since January 1, 1998; celebrating 25 years. A graduate of Tennessee State University...
Superb Woman
Ebony Thomas is a disciplined and positive professional with 20+ years of combined experience processing, closing, servicing, and the asset management of commercial real...
Superb Woman
The award winning journalist Laura Harris is an anchor/reporter at NBC 5, where she helped start NBC 5 Reading With You, a literacy program...
Superb Woman
Cassandra Woodson is the Vice President- Asset Management at Pender Capital and Marketing and Advertising at Bands of Hope . She previously served as...