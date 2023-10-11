Superb Woman: Melanie Campbell

Melanie Campbell

Melanie Campbell is president/CEO of National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. A native of Mims, FL, Campbell has a B.A. in Business Administration from Clark Atlanta University, a certificate in nonprofit executive management, Georgetown University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is a member of the Inaugural Class of Progressive Women’s Voices, Women’s Media Center and resident fellow alumni, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Institute of Politics, Harvard University. Melanie has served as a featured writer for the National Urban League’s State of Black America. An activist and strategist, she is a regular on #RolandMartinUnfiltered and numerous other programs. A true voice for and leader of the people, Melanie has won numerous awards of her leadership.