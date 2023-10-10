The Seasons Change, What About Us?

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

There are times when life calls us to boldly embrace our next season of change. And let me be very clear about this: anytime we talk about change, people can feel some type of way.

We normally feel uncomfortable because with change, there can be a great degree of uncertainty. We understand this as we mature because it’s not our first time at this rodeo of life transition.

Here’s my simple encouragement for you and I think this is a great backdrop as we enter into the brand new fall season and we have to embrace change in temperatures, change in what we wear and change in general even in what we see.

One of my favorite things to see, by the way, is the change in the trees and all of the beautiful colors that fall displays.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wind blowing and the leaves rustling and all of the beauty that fall exudes for us during this season and as we transition over to Thanksgiving and Christmas and all of the foods and festivities that come with it as well.

Listen, this is a change many of us readily embrace because we love all of the newness that this brings. But just as we watch the change that comes outside, there are things that happen in our own lives that we have to boldly embrace.

And normally it’s not the external change we struggle with, but the toughest ones normally occur on the inside.

For instance, what happens when we must learn how to change how we make some decisions in our lives. Or, what about changing habits that no longer serve us?

Just think for a few moments and I’m sure those will readily come to you. The point of it all is that change is on the horizon and change is demanding we clean out, clean up and renew.

ADVERTISEMENT

I encourage you as we’ve completed our first few days of fall, to embrace boldly this next season in your life. I talk a lot about change because I am convinced it is one of the things that we struggle with the most, but it’s one of the things we are presented with more often than we realize.

Again, the main problem? Change causes discomfort and can have a negative perception.

But ladies and gentlemen, change stands ready to always make an appearance and confront you at the door.

Listen, we normally don’t have a problem with promotion (change) as long as it involves a raise. We usually don’t have any problem with our annual wellness check as we age (change), as long as that doctor’s visit shows our lab results are all good. When there’s a negative perception or result of change, that’s when the issue occurs with us.

But, you have to look for the silver lining, the positive, as opposed to what your mind may want to perceive as all negative in the change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn how to effectively deal with changes in your life and make the necessary adjustments.

It’s the one lesson we get to take over and over again and the one skill we are constantly refining.

As always, I’m rooting for you and remember, I am just an email away.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears twice monthly online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

ADVERTISEMENT