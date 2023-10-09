Connect with us

Obits

Jennifer Renea Coit (July 19, 1959 – September 27, 2023)

Published

Jennifer Renea Coit
Jennifer Renea Coit

Jennifer Renea Coit was born on July 19, 1959 in San Angelo, TX to Sarah Baker and Samuel Chance. Jennifer Renea Coit was 64 and passed away peacefully in her home in Dallas, TX on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

Throughout her childhood, Jennifer had a close bond with her siblings Sandra Taylor, Sam (Dunka) Chance, Reul Chance, and Derrick Chance. She attended Pinkston High School and North Wood University, building lasting friendships along the way.

Jennifer’s life was marked by significant milestones. She married Tyrone Coit and shared cherished moments with him. She achieved her educational goals, graduating from Pinkston High School and obtaining her Associates and Bachelors degrees from North Wood University.

Professionally, Jennifer excelled in her management position with Frontier Communications (Verizon & GTE). Additionally, she dedicated her time as an usher at Friendship West Baptist Church and served as a Union Steward with GTE.

In her free time, Jennifer had an adventurous spirit. She was an avid reader and expressed her creativity by crafting her own clothing. She went above and beyond to honor her mother’s wishes by furthering her education. Jennifer’s talents extended beyond the classroom; she was renowned as the best spades and dominoes partner. Traveling held a special place in her heart, allowing her to create unforgettable memories.

Jennifer was a valued member of Friendship West Bible Church, actively serving as an usher at one point. Her wit and humor brightened the lives of those around her, her giving spirit blessed all, and she was an unwavering fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jennifer is survived by her cherished children: Tanique (Tiki) Coit, Shyra (Shy) Proctor and her spouse Kendrick (Kd) Proctor, Le’Daryus Mitchell, Keyana Coit, Raegan Coit, Kayla Proctor, Kristian Proctor, and Kori Proctor. Her legacy further extends to her great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren Naija Coit, Jamir Moore, JaKai Moore, Lyjah Rain Hill, and siblings Sandra Taylor (Amos Taylor), Reul Chance (Kiesha Chance), and Derrick Chance. She also leaves behind numerous beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws whom she held dear.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her Mother Sarah Baker Chance, Father Samuel Chance, and her brother Samuel (Dunka) Chance Jr., who passed away on August 16, 2022.

Texas Metro News

