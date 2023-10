Meet Omobola she writes children’s books under the name Simisayo Brownstone and is the CEO and founder of Teni & Tayo. Teni & Tayo Creations produces STEM kits, toys, books, apparel, and more for kids. The business is on a mission to help close the representation gap in the products made for kids while creating fun and engaging products that any child can enjoy. Visit the website to shop and join the club.

https://www.teniandtayo.com/

Email: feyifayadventures@gmail.com