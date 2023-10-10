Superb Woman: Linda Griffin

Linda Griffin has served on the Garland Independent School District Board since January 1, 1998; celebrating 25 years. A graduate of Tennessee State University with a BA Degree, she studied at Columbia University and Trinity Valley Baptist Seminary and College and she is the recipient of numerous awards. Trustee Griffin is the co-founder of St. Mark Institutional Baptist Church. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she also holds memberships in North Texas Area Association of School Board Member, TSU Alumni Association (Life Member), National Association of Female Executives, NAACP (Life Member), National Association of School Board Members, National/Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members, National/Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, TASB School Board Advocacy Network, Council of Urban School Boards and Garland Area Alliance of Black School Educators.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Melanie Campbell is president/CEO of National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. A native of Mims, FL, Campbell...
Superb Woman
Ebony Thomas is a disciplined and positive professional with 20+ years of combined experience processing, closing, servicing, and the asset management of commercial real...
Superb Woman
The award winning journalist Laura Harris is an anchor/reporter at NBC 5, where she helped start NBC 5 Reading With You, a literacy program...
Superb Woman
Cassandra Woodson is the Vice President- Asset Management at Pender Capital and Marketing and Advertising at Bands of Hope . She previously served as...