Superb Woman: Linda Griffin

Linda Griffin

Linda Griffin has served on the Garland Independent School District Board since January 1, 1998; celebrating 25 years. A graduate of Tennessee State University with a BA Degree, she studied at Columbia University and Trinity Valley Baptist Seminary and College and she is the recipient of numerous awards. Trustee Griffin is the co-founder of St. Mark Institutional Baptist Church. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she also holds memberships in North Texas Area Association of School Board Member, TSU Alumni Association (Life Member), National Association of Female Executives, NAACP (Life Member), National Association of School Board Members, National/Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members, National/Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, TASB School Board Advocacy Network, Council of Urban School Boards and Garland Area Alliance of Black School Educators.