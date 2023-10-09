Superb Woman: Ebony Thomas

Ebony Thomas

Ebony Thomas is a disciplined and positive professional with 20+ years of combined experience processing, closing, servicing, and the asset management of commercial real estate and government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) loans for multifamily housing. The Vice President of Compliance and Senior Loan Closer for Merchants Capital, She has also worked at Lument, ORIX Corporation, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, LLC, Triumph Bancorp, and Corus Bank. Ebony received her Associate of Arts from Tarrant County College and Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Behavioral Science.