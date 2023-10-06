Ms. Sammie M Stevens

Sammie Stevens was born on April 20, 1931 to George Williams Jr. and Bernice Brown Williams.

Sammie M. Stevens accepted Christ as an early age and was a member to several churches around the DFW metroplex.

Sammie M. Stevens was a certified beautician, and worked for the chief of Police for many years. After retiring from the police department, she became a hospice care nurse until she fully retired.

Sammie M. Stevens departed this life on September 22, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memory to 3 daughters, Sarah Bouy (Elijah Bouy), Renee Wilson, Brenda Johnson, (Charles Ingram), son, Johnny Pitts, very many grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

