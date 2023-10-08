Connect with us

Business Spotlight: IMPANO Sportswear

IMPANO Sportswear

IMPANO is an outdoor wear and team sportswear brand created to go with you on all your adventures. They specialize in custom track & field apparel and sports uniforms. Their jackets, vests, and backpacks are a must-have whether you are traveling light, hiking, or trekking. The company was founded by professional athletes who have come together to form an independent and hardworking brand that represents success among Black sports professionals as well as athletes abroad, providing quality sportswear designed specifically for them. Visit the website to shop and join their newsletter.

https://www.impanosports.com/ email: contact@impanosports.com or call 240-521-8114

