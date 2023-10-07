Young Black Wealthy Fashion Show Brings Couture to Life at MOCA

Shown is Darryl Goodman with designer Arminius Patterson

By Lynn Jones-Turpin – The next generation of fashion designers and entrepreneurs showcased their tailoring skills in front of a live audience for the 3rd annual Wealthy Fashion show. Hundreds of fashionistas attended the show to view live runway models exhibit custom made designs. Held inside the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), the runway captured the designs of event founders Arminus Patterson and Gabriel Rozier.

The event’s location paid homage to the 1960’s fashion district and protest that were held surrounding the Hemming Plaza (now James Weldon Johnson Park) square.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We spoke to some local African American historians and knew this is where black people shopped, owned businesses not too far on Ashley Street, the riots and protests that had the city in an uproar. This is for our city and the Black people that stood before us and continued to pave the way in fashion and civil rights,” said Rozier, a Stanton High graduate.

In addition to the fashion showcase, the organizers awarded three five hundred dollar scholarship/grants to local high school students and recent graduates to help them pursue their dreams whether it be education or expanding their business dreams.

Living by example of their “young, Black & wealthy” mantra, Rozier himself is just four hours away from completing his business degree at Edward Waters University.

Both designers were born and raised in Duval County and found their inspiration at a young age. Patterson, a school teacher, began his tapestry career during his college days and eventually met Rozier at a fashion show event. Rozier’s sewing career took off when his father purchased him an embroidery machine while in junior high school. Together the duos are now partners in Audacious-by-Arminius/Dapper-Down-to-Earth/Young Black Wealthy fashion house in downtown Jacksonville.

The two opened their store front in 20202 during the height of Covid. Located at 25 N. Market Street, patrons can get their own custom made items for everything from clothing to footwear starting at $1,500.00.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admittedly already blessed and off to a grand start, they look forward to the future.

“I envision the company being an international household name and expanding their brand through community outreach and mentoring of the future generations.

For a fitting and more info visit www.dapperdowntoearth.com