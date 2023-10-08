Superb Woman: Laura Harris

The award winning journalist Laura Harris is an anchor/reporter at NBC 5, where she helped start NBC 5 Reading With You, a literacy program designed to prevent summer learning loss in elementary-aged children. A newlywed, Laura came to Dallas from the ABC affiliate in Tampa, FL. She also worked in Charleston, SC and WNEG-TV in Athens, GA. The Summa Cum Laude graduate of Georgia Southern University where she studied sports management and minored in business administration and a Division 1 soccer player, this member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority also worked for CNN Sports and TNT Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Cassandra Woodson is the Vice President- Asset Management at Pender Capital and Marketing and Advertising at Bands of Hope . She previously served as...
Superb Woman
Jackie Jones is the Dean of the School of Global Journalism & Communication at and Director at Jones Coaching, LLC. An attendee of the...
Superb Woman
Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes is the Director of the Technology Innovation & Digital Engagement Lab Fellowship at Union Theological Seminary and pastor of...
Superb Woman
Ella Wilson is a digital creator and beauty influencer who has enjoyed stints at AT&T, Tupperware US & Canada, and D&J Development, Inc. Ella...