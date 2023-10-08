Connect with us

Superb Woman: Laura Harris

Laura Harris
Laura Harris

The award winning journalist Laura Harris is an anchor/reporter at NBC 5, where she helped start NBC 5 Reading With You, a literacy program designed to prevent summer learning loss in elementary-aged children. A newlywed, Laura came to Dallas from the ABC affiliate in Tampa, FL. She also worked in Charleston, SC and WNEG-TV in Athens, GA. The Summa Cum Laude graduate of Georgia Southern University where she studied sports management and minored in business administration and a Division 1 soccer player, this member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority also worked for CNN Sports and TNT Sports.

