Business Spotlight: Steep & Sip

Steep & Sip

Steep & Sip provides self-care and wellness in the form of a delicious cup of tea. Steep & Sip provides organic loose-leaf teas and tisanes for tea blends are crafted to provide wellness benefits without compromising taste for customers to enjoy. Steep & Sip is dedicated to educating people about ways they can use their teas to heal the body and warm the soul. Choose from traditional favorites like Chamomile and Chai, or enjoy one of the custom blended teas like Allergy Assassin and Dreamer. Visit the website to shop and sign up for their email list.

https://steepandsipteas.com or email: info@steepandsipteas.com

