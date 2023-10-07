Connect with us

Superb Woman: Cassandra Woodson

Cassandra Woodson is the Vice President- Asset Management at Pender Capital and Marketing and Advertising at Bands of Hope . She previously served as a board member of Bryan’s House and was DFW Volunteer coordinator for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Cassandra is a mother of one daughter and has over 20 years in commercial real estate finance, asset management and banking. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. A graduate of Dallas Baptist University with a degree in Business, Banking and Finance, Cassandra is also certified Paralegal.

