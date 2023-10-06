Garland man faces charge in 15-year-old girl’s fentanyl overdose death, authorities say

File photo.(Metro Video)

By Jamie Landers

A 20-year-old Garland man already jailed in three fentanyl overdoses now faces an additional charge in the death of a 15-year-old girl, authorities say.

Erik Santos was booked into the Dallas County jail Aug. 5, and he now faces four counts of delivery of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

According to KDFW-TV (Channel 4), the fourth count is in connection with the July 14 death of a 15-year-old girl who was found in a Garland alley. Police told the station Santos and others were with her when she overdosed, but abandoned her.

The girl’s name was not released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santos was previously arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of three teenage girls in August.

Police said all three overdoses occurred at the Firewheel Town Center; two at TGI Fridays in the 200 block of Coneflower Drive, and the other at a nearby AMC theater. The girls had taken fentanyl pills from Santos, police said.

The girls, who received Narcan and medical attention from the Garland Fire Department, survived.

Santos remained in custody Thursday, with bail set at $1.1 million.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT