Gregory Deon Jones was born on November 24, 1978, to Linda Jones and Ward Jones Sr. in Dallas, Texas. From an early age, he had a heart of gold. Everyone he ever encountered could tell you how good his spirit was. He was always a loyal, dependable, and giving person. He never missed a chance to spend time with his parents.

He received his formal education at A. Maceo Smith High School in Dallas, Texas. Gregory was very intelligent and always teaching others. He enjoyed sports, music, fishing with his father and brother, visiting new places, and spendingtime with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his two daughters,

Shaniyah and Malise. Even though he was such a hard-working man, he never missed an awards ceremony, soccer game, or birthday for either one of his girls. He encouraged them to strive for success and to keep going. He always believed in finishing what you started.

Gregory was the best father a girl could ever have because they could always count on him.

Gregory departed this life on September 21, 2023. He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Linda Jones, his father, Ward Jones Sr.; his brothers, Derrick Walton and Ward Jones Jr. (Julia Jones); His two daughters, Shaniyah Jones, and Malise Jones; his grandmother, Willie Mae Thomas, and a host of many relatives and friends. Gregory will truly be missed.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” -John 14:1-3

