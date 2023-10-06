Black Business: Bright Black Candles 

Tiffany, Dariel, and Elena are the family behind Bright Black. They use scents as a medium and candles as a platform for sharing positive narratives about Blackness. Their scents tell stories, build connections, and infuse the world with more positivity and light. The candles are beautifully handcrafted one candle at a time. Experience the Black Excellence of Bright Black Candles visit the website to shop for the scent that tells your story.

https://brightblackcandles.com/ email: tiffany@brightblackcandles.com