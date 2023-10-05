Superb Woman: Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes

Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes is the Director of the Technology Innovation & Digital Engagement Lab Fellowship at Union Theological Seminary and pastor of Double Love Experience. She received a BA degree in Public Relations from Hampton University, then earned her MA from New York University and Doctorate in Ministry at Duke Divinity School. She spent more than 10 years working for BET, and working as a publicist for record labels such as Mathew Knowles’ Music World Entertainment as well as gospel music record labels eOne Music, RCA Inspiration and New York City based boutique PR firm, Plan A Media LLC. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she was a Senior Brand Strategist for the Yale University Dwight Hall Center for Public Service & Social Justice.
