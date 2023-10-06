Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jackie Jones

Jackie Jones
Jackie Jones

Jackie Jones is the Dean of the School of Global Journalism & Communication at and Director at Jones Coaching, LLC. An attendee of the Notre Dame Academy in DC., She studied at George Washington University, Penn State, Fordham University, and University of Maryland Global Campus. A former award-winning journalist at the Washington Post, this author is doing wonderful things at Morgan State. She enjoyed stints at Howard University, Reach Media, Virginia Commonwealth University, Penn State University, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Philadelphia Daily News, NY Newsday, Detroit Free Press and the Cleveland Plain Dealer. A long-time National Association of Black Journalists member, and past national officer (parliamentarian and Vice President-Print, Jackie is highly respected and revered.

