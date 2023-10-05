MY TRUTH: Dear…

Want something for nothing:

I am trying my best not to be so hard on younger generations. I know I had my share of missteps and times when my elders might have been shaking their heads; so a little compassion and grace could/ should go a long way.

There are so many who I can share stories of the positive things they are doing in life and I try to balance my coverage because believe me, there are plenty of older/seasoned folks out here doing stupid things and they should know better.

I remember what it was like to be criticized for the crazy hairstyles, makeup and outfits, as well as actions.

I’d like to think that while I have grown, I have not forgot- ten and so I can temper my comments and criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then too, they say if you know better, you do better, but how many folks are not doing better?

Way too many!

Recently, a “friend” reached out for assistance.

He wanted to find someone to complete scholarship ap- plications for his child. Now initially, I misunderstood the request. I thought he was asking for someone with information about scholarships.

Much to my dismay, that was not the case!

ADVERTISEMENT

I told my friend that as someone who has judged numerous scholarship applications from around the country and taught at colleges for the past 24 years, I really have a message for his child but I didn’t think it would be well received. The parent gave me his blessing and said “send it.”

Which brings me to my truth.

My message was nice, I think.

What do you think?

People say that your generation wants something for nothing, that you are entitled, spoiled and pampered. They say you are lazy and trifling.

ADVERTISEMENT

But then we run across some of your generation who are re-sourceful, will work hard and put forth the effort to be successful.

I love people who are hustlers (in the positive sense) because they don’t expect anyone to work harder for them than they do for themselves.

Scholarship applications are the first of many applications you will have to complete if you plan on being successful at anything in life.

While someone is doing your work, what will you be doing?

Have you heard of the imposter syndrome?

ADVERTISEMENT

It is seen in people who are riding someone else’s coat tail and letting them do the work.

Beyoncé works hard, Lebron works hard, Coach Prime works hard, Marsai Martin, Shedeur Sanders, KeKe Palmer, Nick Oprah, Tyler Perry, Vice President Kamala Harris and many of your family members I know, especially your parents, all work hard.

And smart.

On the other hand many of the Pookies, Junebugs and Peanuts or Karens, BaeBaes and Shenaynays are just riding the waves, taking up space.

Are you going to live or exist? Some people can’t write because they don’t have limbs. Others are blind. What is your excuse?

Get your butt up.

Google scholarships and commit yourself to applying for at least one scholarship a week. Some applications are really easy.

Would I help you complete an application and help you set up a regimen to maximize the experience?

In a minute.

Will I help you find someone to do for you what you won’t do for yourself?

Boy, bye!