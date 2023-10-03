Connect with us

Mary Little Porchia (JUNE 19, 1940 –SEPTEMBER 20, 2023)

Mary Pearl Porchia was born on June 19, 1940, in Itta Bena Mississippi to Robert Bennie Little Sr. Pearly Magnolia Jones Little. In 1960 she graduated from Marengo High School Dixon Mills, Alabama where she was a top performing Drum Majorette. She furthered her scholastic endeavors at Bishop State Community College in Mobile Alabama. After college she moved to Dallas Texas as a young adult and pursued a career in cosmetology. Her entrepreneurial spirit and talented hands afforded her two successful careers as a successful hair salon owner as well as professional seamstress. She excelled in both careers for a total of forty years before retirement.

Mary became a long-time member of the North Park Missionary Baptist Church located in Elm Thicket/North Park. She later became an active member of The Gate Called Beautiful Ministries located in Garland, Texas. Pastored by her Grandson Pastor Johnny (Jay) Colbert and Copastor ShaMorris Colbert, where her presence was valued as the mother of the church. Her beautiful spirit affected everyone she encountered.

Mary enjoyed socializing with her friends and adored the company of her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was Preceded in death by her mother, Pearly Magnolia Jones Little; father, Robert Bennie Little Sr; older brothers, George Willie Little and Robert Bennie Little Jr.; sister, Rosalene Little; a brother during childbirth; and her son Sanford Jerod Porchia.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Three daughters, Pherlesa Porchia, Malvin Luketha Porchia Sledge and Yolanda (Loni) Porchia Johnson (Juan); six grandchildren: Jay Colbert (ShaMorris), Shamerica McNeil (Maurice), Jermeil Porchia, Jeremy Porchia, Mia Champion, Sanford Porchia Jr. and Tyler Wade; Nine great grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memories one sister Eva Hogan of Dallas Texas; One brother, Herman Little of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Gregory Deon Jones Gregory Deon Jones

Obits

Gregory Deon Jones (NOVEMBER 24, 1978 – SEPTEMBER 21, 2023)

Gregory Deon Jones was born on November 24, 1978, to Linda Jones and Ward Jones Sr. in Dallas, Texas. From an early age, he...

1 day ago
Keisha Thomas Keisha Thomas

Obits

Keisha Thomas (December 2, 1976 ~ September 8, 2023)

Keisha Lashunetta Thomas was born in San Diego, California on December 2. 1976, to Claudetta and MC Thomas. To family and close friends, she...

3 days ago
Margaret Starr Margaret Starr

Obits

Margaret Starr (May 17, 1925 ~ September 11, 2023)

Margaret Starr was born May 17, 1925, in Mt. Enterprise, Texas to Rube and Lowrenzie Williams. Margaret attended Minden Middle School and Midden High...

4 days ago
Everett Oliver Everett Oliver

Obits

Everett Oliver, Jr. (May 12, 1996 ~ September 21, 2023)

Everett Courtney Oliver Jr., affectionately known as “Hercules”, age 27, was born May 12, 1996, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was raised by his...

5 days ago
