Luangisa African Gallery curates handmade and artisan-made products from Africa. This includes African art, home decor, artifacts, jewelry, fashion, and much more. They actively develop and stock fair trade modern African Art, and work directly with artisans across Africa to reveal the rich African culture and heritage to the world. Visit the website to shop the Gallery.

https://luangisa.com/ (914) 720-7179 or email: info@luangisa.com