Of Experience and Accountability

Journalism executive with Dallas ties returns to inspire future industry leadersLongtime National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) member and former Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists (DFW/ABJ) president Kevin Merida, currently Executive Editor of The Los Angeles Times was at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, TX on Tuesday evening, Oct. 3, 2023.

Merida’s visit was as the featured guest for the 2023 Rosine Smith Sammons Lecture in Media Ethics. He was interviewed by SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts Belo Foundation Distinguished Chair in Journalism, Melissa Chessher.

The interview began after Merida was introduced by SMU journalism professor Karen Thomas.

Every seat in the O’Donnell Hall was filled with professional friends and acquaintances, eager journalism and media students and fellow NABJ members.

Merida’s list of accolades is long. Hopefully, for students in attendance, hearing his story, experiences and advice will encourage and enhance the longevity of their careers in the industry.

