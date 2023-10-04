Connect with us

MAGA Republican Snake Pit Ousts Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Reveals Trickle Down Party Chaos 

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement after Kevin McCarthy removed as Speaker, providing clear and convincing evidence that Republicans are unfit to lead our federal government: 

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa
“The Republican Party has been hijacked by MAGA Republican extremists – and traditional conservatives no longer have a seat at the table. It’s clear that when you have lying, cowardly criminals at the wheel – damage to our democracy is guaranteed. Today’s historic removal of Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership serves as a statement within itself: MAGA Republicans aren’t going anywhere unless we vote them out. I’m proud of Democrats uniting together to remove McCarthy as Speaker – and end his reign of disastrous “leadership” that almost brought our government to a shutdown.

“MAGA Republicans at every level are revealing to the world who they truly are – unserious people with a belief system that’s rooted in authoritarianism and hate. From Dan Patrick’s corrupt rigging of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial, the GOP Presidential primary dumpster fire, and now historic attempts to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker – it’s impossible to ignore that the call is coming from inside the house. Despite the drama and turmoil, Democrats in Texas and across the country are acting as the adults in the room. For the sake of our country, it’s time to say goodbye  to half-assed MAGA Republican leadership so we can bring forth forward-thinking legislation to make Texas stronger, safer and more prosperous for working Texans.

