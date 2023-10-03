Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Editorial

African American Culture Under Attack

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign of hate. Eliminating college credit for African American studies is a blatant attempt to rewrite history and roll back the civil rights gains of the past 60 years. This censorship of American history is happening, in part, because these governors feel the truth, quote, “will make some people uncomfortable.”

Published

Honorable Sandré R. Swanson
Honorable Sandré R. Swanson

By Honorable Sandré R. Swanson

Defending The Historic Truth

In the state of Arkansas, high school students will no longer be offered college credit for courses in African American studies.

This appalling decision is supported by legislation signed by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the actions of the Arkansas Department of Education.

Sanders is joining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign of hate. Eliminating college credit for African American studies is a blatant attempt to rewrite history and roll back the civil rights gains of the past 60 years. This censorship of American history is happening, in part, because these governors feel the truth, quote, “will make some people uncomfortable.”

Their embrace of a white supremacy doctrine is manifesting itself by book banning, and prohibitions on the teaching of African American history in classrooms. The recent denial by the Supreme Court of the need for diversity in our educational institutions supports and spawns these seeds of hate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purging of many Black writers, poets, and scholars should help us understand how far this hate movement will go to challenge African American culture.

Removing topics of the historic gains in civil rights and the Black Lives Matter movement from high school and college curriculum is part of this attack and campaign of hate.

This attempt at “Cultural Cleansing,” and campaign to rewrite American history, must be challenged now.

Each generation of like-minded people of all backgrounds has a moral obligation to fight for social justice and challenge this cultural war of hatred. We have a proud legacy of social justice and cultural pride and will defend it.

Note: Former Assemblymember Sandré Swanson served as chief of staff for Congresswoman Barbara Lee, district director for Congressman Ron Dellums, and is a current candidate for the California State Senate. www.sandreswanson.net

ADVERTISEMENT

If elected Sandré Swanson would be the only African American in the California State Senate from Northern California.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

ASALH ASALH

Lifestyle

ASALH Brings its Conference to Jacksonville, Florida with Annual Theme: “Black Resistance”

ASALH Brings its Conference to Jacksonville, Florida with Annual Theme: “Black Resistance” JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— The Association for the Study of African American Life and...

September 19, 2023
Dr. Danille K. Taylor Dr. Danille K. Taylor

Lifestyle

Danille Taylor, Professor of African American Studies at Clark Atlanta University, Named New Director of University’s Historical Art Museum

NEWS PROVIDED BY Clark Atlanta University  ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clark Atlanta University recently named Danille Taylor, Ph.D., as the Director of its art museum (CAUAM). Taylor is a...

August 27, 2023
15 HISTORICAL 15 HISTORICAL

Lifestyle

15 HISTORICAL FOR US, BY US, AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITIES THAT SHAPED HISTORY

By BOTWC Staff Throughout history, Black people have displayed incredible resilience in the face of adversity, often forming their own communities as a response...

August 18, 2023
Florida Freedom Schools Florida Freedom Schools

News

FREEDOM SCHOOLS OPEN IN FLORIDA TO TEACH BLACK HISTORY

By BOTWC Staff We can educate ourselves! Florida has been in shambles since the state’s Board of Education released a new African American history...

August 13, 2023
Advertisement