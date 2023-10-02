Keisha Thomas (December 2, 1976 ~ September 8, 2023)

Keisha Thomas

Keisha Lashunetta Thomas was born in San Diego, California on December 2. 1976, to Claudetta and MC Thomas. To family and close friends, she was always known as “Kita”. Until 2005 (when she moved to Texas), she remained a resident of her birth city. She was a graduate of Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, California. She passed peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Keisha was all that could be asked of as a daughter, mother, sister, grandmother or friend. She had the type of personality that left an indelible mark on the life of anyone she encountered. She lived her life full throttle as she valiantly faced all that life threw her way. She will be greatly missed but also graciously remembered.

Keisha was preceded in death by her father (M C Thomas), grandparents and by many other relatives and friends. She is survived by her: mother (Claudetta Standfield); son (Marquice Shannon); daughter (Davina Saddler); brother (Michael Corey Thomas); sister (Nazareth Thomas); granddaughters (Kaylei Randle and Nylah Shannon); grandsons (Ke’Rendon Randle and Ke’Titus Randle); aunts (Lucille Lefear, Joyce Lefear and Lillian Dismuke); and many other relatives and friends.