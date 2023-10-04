Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ella Wilson

Published

Ella Wilson
Ella Wilson

Ella Wilson is a digital creator and beauty influencer who has enjoyed stints at AT&T, Tupperware US & Canada, and D&J Development, Inc. Ella is a top representative at Farmasi and she is a motivator who spreads wisdom and inspiration. Her hometown is Gilmer, TX. and Ella studied at ATI Career Training Center. Spiritually grounded and a strong leader, Ella is filled with joy and love. She loves to dance and people love experiencing her charming personality and beautiful smile.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes

Rev. Dr. Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes is the Director of the Technology Innovation & Digital Engagement Lab Fellowship at Union Theological Seminary and  pastor of...

14 hours ago
Deborah Harper Deborah Harper

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Deborah Harper

Our international Superb Woman, Deborah Harper Dudley is a South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bear and she went on to receive a BS...

3 days ago
Debra S. London Debra S. London

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Debra S. London

Debra Schexnayder London is a graduate of Bishop College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and Management.  She has enjoyed stints as...

4 days ago
Donna Craddock Donna Craddock

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Donna Craddock

Donna Craddock is the co-owner of The Dock Bookshop & Dock Community. A director at St. John Church Unleashed, hailing from Omaha, NE, she...

5 days ago
Advertisement