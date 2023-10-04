Superb Woman: Ella Wilson

Ella Wilson is a digital creator and beauty influencer who has enjoyed stints at AT&T, Tupperware US & Canada, and D&J Development, Inc. Ella is a top representative at Farmasi and she is a motivator who spreads wisdom and inspiration. Her hometown is Gilmer, TX. and Ella studied at ATI Career Training Center. Spiritually grounded and a strong leader, Ella is filled with joy and love. She loves to dance and people love experiencing her charming personality and beautiful smile.
