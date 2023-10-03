Red Cross to Install 50,000th Free Smoke Alarm During Sound the Alarm Event in Dallas

Today, October 3, American Red Cross North Texas Region volunteers will install the region’s 50,000th free smoke alarm during a Sound the Alarm event in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. This effort to help families vulnerable to home fires is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,928 lives since launching in October 2014.

WHAT: Sound the Alarm kickoff that includes installation of 50,000th smoke alarm, neighborhood canvasing (sign-ups) so that more residents can have smoke alarms installed on Oct. 21 and remarks from local leaders.

WHERE: 2735 Canary Dr., Dallas, Texas 75216

WHEN: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.; smoke alarm installation and canvasing at area homes to follow for about 90 minutes afterward. We will install smoke alarms in the homes of an older woman, a single-parent family and a Spanish-speaking family.

WHO: Linda Braddy, CEO, Red Cross North Texas Region

Michael Silberman, Board Member, American Red Cross DFW Metro East Chapter

Keith Wilson, Lieutenant, Dallas Fire Rescue

Travis Houston, Assistant Director, City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management

