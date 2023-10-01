Margaret Starr (May 17, 1925 ~ September 11, 2023)

Margaret Starr

Margaret Starr was born May 17, 1925, in Mt. Enterprise, Texas to Rube and Lowrenzie Williams. Margaret attended Minden Middle School and Midden High School where she graduated in 1943. Margaret was a stellar athlete. She played point guard as her position, and she proudly wore jersey number 14 as the captain of her team, the Minden Lions.

At the early age of 8, Margaret gave her life to Christ where she was baptized at Union Spring Church. Margaret eventually would go on to settle in Dallas, Texas, where she later married Isiah Starr Jr. (Sweetie). Margaret moved her right hand of fellowship to Community First Baptist Church, where she served on the mission board. She also served as a deaconess and a faithful member of the renowned, Community First Baptist Church Choir, under the leadership of the late Reverend C. H. Gerald and later Reverend M. O. Gerald. Later in life Margaret joined the Community Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Oscar D. Epps, Sr. on June 29, 2014. She was a very faithful and dedicated member who attended Sunday worship and weekly daytime Bible Study. Margaret was a part of the Luke Gospel Family and Seasoned Saints Ministry.

Margaret later retired as the prominent Wiley Family of Dallas, Texas; Domestic Engineer for over 30 plus years.

Margaret was the matriarch and the backbone of the family. The tie that binds us all. She loved being around family and friends and lots of laughter. She loved to tell stories about her life and growing up as a young person. She told stories of how she would race cars just like her brothers, and how she and her siblings would defiantly open gifts before Christmas day and wrap them up so the parents wouldn’t know, along with the many times she and her brothers would play church. She also enjoyed attending family reunions and seeing all of her loved ones come together to celebrate whatever the occasion. Margaret loved the Lord. Margaret was a very loving person and she showed it in many different ways. Now that she and the love of her life are back together again, I’m sure she would say to us in this moment, “You just watch and see what I tell you, God’s going to bless you greatly. You’re going to get everything you ask for and some.” Margaret asked and the Lord Jesus Christ certainly answered her call. “Back Together Again.”

Margaret was united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Isiah Starr Jr. for 43 years.

Proceeding her in death are her parents, Rube & Lowrenzie Williams; husband, Isiah Starr Jr. (Sweetie); siblings, Mr. Issac Williams, and Mr. Ocie Frank Williams, a special brother, and grandson, Lawerence Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Ruby Jean Starr Perry and Sylvia Hemley (Clarence Glen) of Dallas, Texas; sons, Lawrence Geter ( Shirley) of Longview, Texas, Marty Starr (Del) of Houston, Texas, and Paul Starr (Cynthia) of Cedar Hill, Texas; (9) grandkids, (14) great grandkids, and a host of very special nieces & nephews, other relatives and dear friends who all loved and cherished her deeply. Margaret will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her!