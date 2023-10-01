Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Margaret Starr (May 17, 1925 ~ September 11, 2023)

Published

Margaret Starr
Margaret Starr

Margaret Starr was born May 17, 1925, in Mt. Enterprise, Texas to Rube and Lowrenzie Williams. Margaret attended Minden Middle School and Midden High School where she graduated in 1943. Margaret was a stellar athlete. She played point guard as her position, and she proudly wore jersey number 14 as the captain of her team, the Minden Lions.

At the early age of 8, Margaret gave her life to Christ where she was baptized at Union Spring Church. Margaret eventually would go on to settle in Dallas, Texas, where she later married Isiah Starr Jr. (Sweetie). Margaret moved her right hand of fellowship to Community First Baptist Church, where she served on the mission board. She also served as a deaconess and a faithful member of the renowned, Community First Baptist Church Choir, under the leadership of the late Reverend C. H. Gerald and later Reverend M. O. Gerald. Later in life Margaret joined the Community Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Oscar D. Epps, Sr. on June 29, 2014. She was a very faithful and dedicated member who attended Sunday worship and weekly daytime Bible Study. Margaret was a part of the Luke Gospel Family and Seasoned Saints Ministry.

Margaret later retired as the prominent Wiley Family of Dallas, Texas; Domestic Engineer for over 30 plus years.

Margaret was the matriarch and the backbone of the family. The tie that binds us all. She loved being around family and friends and lots of laughter. She loved to tell stories about her life and growing up as a young person. She told stories of how she would race cars just like her brothers, and how she and her siblings would defiantly open gifts before Christmas day and wrap them up so the parents wouldn’t know, along with the many times she and her brothers would play church. She also enjoyed attending family reunions and seeing all of her loved ones come together to celebrate whatever the occasion. Margaret loved the Lord. Margaret was a very loving person and she showed it in many different ways. Now that she and the love of her life are back together again, I’m sure she would say to us in this moment, “You just watch and see what I tell you, God’s going to bless you greatly. You’re going to get everything you ask for and some.” Margaret asked and the Lord Jesus Christ certainly answered her call. “Back Together Again.”

Margaret was united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Isiah Starr Jr. for 43 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proceeding her in death are her parents, Rube & Lowrenzie Williams; husband, Isiah Starr Jr. (Sweetie); siblings, Mr. Issac Williams, and Mr. Ocie Frank Williams, a special brother, and grandson, Lawerence Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Ruby Jean Starr Perry and Sylvia Hemley (Clarence Glen) of Dallas, Texas; sons, Lawrence Geter ( Shirley) of Longview, Texas, Marty Starr (Del) of Houston, Texas, and Paul Starr (Cynthia) of Cedar Hill, Texas; (9) grandkids, (14) great grandkids, and a host of very special nieces & nephews, other relatives and dear friends who all loved and cherished her deeply. Margaret will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her!

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Everett Oliver Everett Oliver

Obits

Everett Oliver, Jr. (May 12, 1996 ~ September 21, 2023)

Everett Courtney Oliver Jr., affectionately known as “Hercules”, age 27, was born May 12, 1996, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was raised by his...

3 days ago
Sen Feinstein Sen Feinstein

Obits

Sen Feinstein, dead at 90

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein: “I am deeply...

3 days ago
Garland Ledru Washington Garland Ledru Washington

Obits

Garland Ledru Washington (1927 – 2023)

Garland Ledru Washington was born in the New Bethel Community near Tyler, Texas, to John Albert Washington and his wife, Ethertie Smith Washington. Garland was...

4 days ago
James Paul Robinson Jr. James Paul Robinson Jr.

Obits

James Paul Robinson Jr. (JANUARY 26, 1930 – AUGUST 24, 2023)

James Paul Robinson, Jr. born January 19, 1930 in Mobile, Alabama to James Paul Robinson, Sr and Mary Bell Robinson. Mr. Robinson passed away...

5 days ago
Advertisement