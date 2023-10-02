Connect with us

South Carolina State to renew rivalry with non-HBCU FCS foe

SC-State
Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics

South Carolina State announced it will renew its football rivalry with Furman University beginning in 2026.

The two neighboring schools will play a home-and-home series.

Furman, a member of the Southern Conference, will host SC State in 2026, while the Bulldogs of the MEAC will host the Paladins in 2027.

Furman and South Carolina State last played in 2015 in a contest the Paladins won, 17-3, in Greenville. The teams have met 17 times over the years in a series, with Furman leading 12-5.

