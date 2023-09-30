Connect with us

Everett Oliver, Jr. (May 12, 1996 ~ September 21, 2023)

Published

Everett Oliver

Everett Courtney Oliver Jr., affectionately known as “Hercules”, age 27, was born May 12, 1996, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was raised by his parents Anthony and Viretta Aird in Dallas, Texas.

He was a graduate from Duncanville High School, Class of 2015. After graduation, he attended Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. Shortly after, Everett attended truck driving school to receive his Commercial Driving License where he traveled to many states during his career. Everett was a member of the Church of Christ at Cedar Valley under the leadership of Minister Samuel Bailey. Hercules loved music, family, traveling, and working out in the gym. He will be remembered by his bright smile, funny jokes, and loving spirit.

Everett passed away on September 20, 2023. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sonjani Foyo Oliver; his son, Xavier Everett Oliver; mother, Viretta Aird; his father, Anthony Aird; his father, Everett Courtney Oliver Sr.; two sisters Auyana Aird and Shavia Oliver; grandmothers, Sia, Ruthie, and Marilyn; along with a host of aunts, uncles, loving cousins, and friends.

