Invisible Deep Ellum Grand Opening Of The Deep Ellum Community Center.

The Deep Ellum Community Association, Deep Ellum Foundation and Documentary Arts held the grand opening of The Deep Ellum Community Center. Including three new exhibitions curated by Alan Govenar: When You Go Down in Deep Ellum, Unlikely Blues, and Invisible Deep Ellum.

