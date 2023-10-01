Connect with us

Invisible Deep Ellum Grand Opening Of The Deep Ellum Community Center.

Published

The Deep Ellum Community Association, Deep Ellum Foundation and Documentary Arts held the grand opening of The Deep Ellum Community Center. Including three new exhibitions curated by Alan Govenar: When You Go Down in Deep Ellum, Unlikely Blues, and Invisible Deep Ellum.

Homage to the Now Invisible People
Homage to the Now Invisible People
The Doughboys Band
The Doughboys Band
The Installation of Invisible Deep Ellum
The Installation of Invisible Deep Ellum
xhibit Unlikely Blues
xhibit Unlikely Blues
Norma Adams Wade Deep Ellum Community Center Grand Opening
Norma Adams Wade Deep Ellum Community Center Grand Opening
Alan Govenar and Noma Adams-Wade at the Deep Ellum Community Center

