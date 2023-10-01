Southern University – Our Blessed Mother SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY The Quest for Her Legacy

Sons and Daughters Special Projects Team Fund, Inc., will hold a Membership and Donation Campaign at the SUAF Day Party on the Southern University, Baton Rouge campus during homecoming week from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023, on the lawn adjacent to the Alumni Federation house.

Sons and Daughters Special Projects Team Fund, Inc.,Academic and Student Support Scholarships are awarded per fall and spring academic semesters for four incoming freshmen students, male and female, who are admitted to SUBR [two Academic Scholarships (3.00+ GPA); two Student Support Scholarships (2.00 to 2.99 GPA)].

Fall 2023 Scholarships have been awarded as follows:

Academic Scholarship

Female – Mia Shepherd 4.5 GPA

Male – Malik Bel 3.5 GPA

Student Support Scholarship (Only one student qualified)

Male – Kellen M. Anthony 2.8 GPA

Funding for the two scholarships included donations and proceeds from sales of the book, “Our Blessed Mother, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY: The Quest for Her Legacy.“

The publication is available on amazon.com/kdp or at the link below. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Our+Blessed+Mother%2C+SOUTHERN+UNIVERSITY%3A+The+Quest+for+Her+Legacy&i=stripbooks&crid=XHH2JAX1R5CK&sprefix=our+blessed+mother%2C+southern+university+the+quest+for+her+legacy%2Cstripbooks%2C198&ref=nb_sb_noss.

Thurston “T.J.” Jones (SUBR Class of 1967, Zoology) is the author of “Our Blessed Mother, Southern University: The Quest for Her Legacy.” Thurston’s reverence for and dedication to Southern University is presented in the book.