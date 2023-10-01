Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Education

SUAF Day Party

Published

Southern University – Our Blessed Mother SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY The Quest for Her Legacy

Sons and Daughters Special Projects Team Fund, Inc., will hold a Membership and Donation Campaign at the SUAF Day Party on the Southern University, Baton Rouge campus during homecoming week from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023, on the lawn adjacent to the Alumni Federation house

Sons and Daughters Special Projects Team Fund, Inc.,Academic and Student Support Scholarships are awarded per fall and spring academic semesters for four incoming freshmen students, male and female, who are admitted to SUBR [two Academic Scholarships (3.00+ GPA); two Student Support Scholarships (2.00 to 2.99 GPA)]. 

Fall 2023 Scholarships have been awarded as follows: 

Academic Scholarship 

Female – Mia Shepherd 4.5 GPA 

ADVERTISEMENT

Male – Malik Bel 3.5 GPA 

Student Support Scholarship (Only one student qualified) 

Male – Kellen M. Anthony 2.8 GPA 

Funding for the two scholarships included donations and proceeds from sales of the book, Our Blessed Mother, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY: The Quest for Her Legacy.  

The publication is available on amazon.com/kdp or at the link below. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Our+Blessed+Mother%2C+SOUTHERN+UNIVERSITY%3A+The+Quest+for+Her+Legacy&i=stripbooks&crid=XHH2JAX1R5CK&sprefix=our+blessed+mother%2C+southern+university+the+quest+for+her+legacy%2Cstripbooks%2C198&ref=nb_sb_noss

ADVERTISEMENT

Thurston “T.J.” Jones (SUBR Class of 1967, Zoology) is the author of Our Blessed Mother, Southern University: The Quest for Her Legacy.”  Thurston’s reverence for and dedication to Southern University is presented in the book. 

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Tiffany Jackson Tiffany Jackson

News

Dallas Wings Announce Annual Tiffany Jackson Memorial Scholarship

Wings, Liberty and Sparks partner in awarding annual scholarship to a Duncanville High School female athlete

August 26, 2023

News

Bobbie L. Lang Hall of FameLuncheon and Induction Ceremony

By Gwendolyn J. BrantleySpecial to Texas Metro News It was an opportunity to salute educators as the African American Education Archives and History Program...

May 5, 2023
businesses and entrepreneurs businesses and entrepreneurs

News

Recognizing businesses and entrepreneurs

The 49th Annual Business Month Education & Scholarship Awards Luncheon: Spotlights African American Businesses and Women Entrepreneurs

March 25, 2023
Blacknews.com Blacknews.com

Finance

NONPROFIT GIVES AWAY ALMOST $20K IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO BLACK STUDENTS IN STEM

BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Math with EEEs, Inc., a Black-owned non-proﬁt dedicated to empowering African-American students through education and STEM scholarship opportunities, is sponsoring 10...

March 19, 2023
Advertisement