A Night of Love and Reminiscing

Maxwell delivers moments to remember in Dallas

Artist Maxwell performs classic hit Pretty Wings during his Night The Trilogy Show tour in Dallas, TX Sept. 29, 2023

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

The artist Maxwell brought a smooth chill over the crowd as he performed classic and current hits during his Night: The Trilogy Show tour stop on Sept. 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

Many made the trek to the Dallas suburb to delight in Maxwell’s delivery of hits including Sumthin’ Sumthin, Pretty Wings, Whenever Wherever Whatever and so much more. Some fans were hurt at him notartist other classics, including Til’ the Cops Come Knockin’ and others in his famed discography.

It was a warm night with fans perched on a variety of levels from floor seats to elevated ones and the lawn. Had Maxwell performed all of his hits, we would have been there all night! His performance proved that he’s still got it, and couples loving on each other in the audience showed they’ve still got it too, and weren’t embarrassed for the whole world to see.

Maxwell’s music elevates womanhood and never degrades women, which he proudly stated in between his sets. Much of it is a boost for lovers. Love was definitely in the air as Maxwell took the audience as high as his signature falsetto. It was a glorious night.

