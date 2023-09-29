Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Garland Ledru Washington (1927 – 2023)

Published

Garland Ledru Washington

Garland Ledru Washington was born in the New Bethel Community near Tyler, Texas, to John Albert Washington and his wife, Ethertie Smith Washington. Garland was the 11th of 12 children, all have preceded him in death: McKinley, Johnny, Beatrice, Governor, George, Arlene, Tyeska, Rather, Wavely, Travis, Garland and Ross Earl.

Garland came to Christ early in life in that close knit church community of New Bethel and under the loving care of his father and mother.  He joined the fellowship at Cedar Crest CME in the 60’s and faithfully served in teaching the E.M. Wyatt Sunday School class, the Music Ministry (Male chorus)  and also serving on the Financial Committee.

He graduated from Stanton High School and then entered the US Army, serving honorably during WWII.  Returning home after the war, he used his veterans benefits to complete his Bachelor of Science degree at Prairie View A&M University.  Later he went on to earn his Master of Education degree at the then University of North Texas, now UNT-Denton.

His chose education and administration as his career path and excelled in it. Beginning in the West Texas communities of Ranger and Eastland, Garland was principal, teacher, coach and Scout Leader.  Later he moved his family back to Dallas, and served as a science teacher and coach at Seagoville HS.  DISD promoted him to Assistant Principal, serving under Mrs. Doty at Zumwalt Jr. HS.  And then serving as the Associate Principal at South Oak Cliff High School, where he retired from his DISD career in the mid-1980’s.

Garland is lovingly survived by one son Douglas Carl Washington, two daughters Vickie Washington Nance (Norvis) and Cheryle Washington; one step daughter, Michele Crear;  grandchildren: Djore’ Nance, Terence Nance, Classi Nance Jimoh, Nelson Nance, Tony Swindle, Everett Little and Jemahdi  Blueford; great-grandchildren: Malakai, Jahsir, Talib, AnuAsha and Audwin;  special friend, Doris Hart and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Everett Oliver Everett Oliver

Obits

Everett Oliver, Jr. (May 12, 1996 ~ September 21, 2023)

Everett Courtney Oliver Jr., affectionately known as “Hercules”, age 27, was born May 12, 1996, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was raised by his...

1 day ago
Sen Feinstein Sen Feinstein

Obits

Sen Feinstein, dead at 90

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein: “I am deeply...

1 day ago
James Paul Robinson Jr. James Paul Robinson Jr.

Obits

James Paul Robinson Jr. (JANUARY 26, 1930 – AUGUST 24, 2023)

James Paul Robinson, Jr. born January 19, 1930 in Mobile, Alabama to James Paul Robinson, Sr and Mary Bell Robinson. Mr. Robinson passed away...

3 days ago
Joyce Evelyn Williams Joyce Evelyn Williams

Obits

Joyce Evelyn Williams (SEPTEMBER 23, 1946 – SEPTEMBER 1, 2023)

Joyce Evelyn Williams, born on September 23, 1946, to Minnie Lee and O’Neal Williams Sr. in Greenville, Texas, was the second youngest of seven...

4 days ago
Advertisement