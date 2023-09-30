OUR VOICES: Emotionality of Success

By Dr. Stacia’ Alexander

In my pursuit of success and fulfillment, I understand the challenges that professional women face when it comes to maintaining a healthy work-life balance. It’s a delicate dance, but I firmly believe that with the right tools and mindset, we can not only navigate the demands of our personal and professional lives but thrive in all areas of our lives.

After 25 years of working as a professional counselor, I deter- mined there are four primary quadrants that our experiences fit into: Professional, Relationships, Spirituality, and Self-care. Covering these areas helps with the alignment of perspective and understanding of what is necessary to achieve accountability and harmony throughout life.

Regardless of the quadrant, it is important to remember these five essential tools that empower us.

Self-Care: Prioritizing self-care is crucial for maintaining balance in our lives. As professional women, we often put others’ needs before our own, neglecting our well-being in the process. But remember, we cannot pour from an empty cup. By practicing self-care, whether it’s through exercise, meditation, or simply taking time for ourselves, we replenish our energy and enhance our ability to show up fully in all areas of our lives.

Boundaries: Establishing healthy boundaries is essential to protect our time, energy, and emotional well-being. It’s okay to say no and set limits on what we can realistically take on. By honoring our boundaries, we create space for what truly matters and prevent burnout. Remember, we de- serve to have a fulfilling personal life alongside our professional pursuits.

Goal Setting: Setting meaningful goals is key to staying focused and motivated. As professional women, we often have ambitious aspirations, but it’s essential to break them down into smaller, actionable steps. By set- ting achievable goals, we can measure our progress, celebrate milestones, and stay committed to our vision.

Accountability: Accountability is a powerful tool that can significantly impact our success. Find an accountability partner or join a supportive community where you can share your goals, progress, and challenges. When we have someone who holds us accountable, we are more likely to follow through, stay motivated, and overcome obstacles along the way.

Time Management: Efficient time management is crucial in juggling multiple responsibilities. By prioritizing tasks, eliminating time-wasting activities, and leveraging tools such as calendars and to-do lists, we can maximize productivity and create more space for the things that bring us joy and fulfillment.

As professional women, we have the power to create lives that are both successful and fulfilling. By embracing these tools and integrating them into our daily routines, we can achieve work-life balance, maintain accountability, and set meaningful goals that align with our values and aspirations.

So, let’s embark on this journey together, supporting and uplifting one another as we navigate the challenges and joys of being professional women. Remember, we have the strength, resilience, and determination to create the lives we envision—one that encompasses success, fulfillment, and a healthy work-life balance.

Stay tuned for more insights and strategies from me as we continue to explore ways to thrive personally and professionally. Together, let’s unleash our potential and embrace the abundant opportunities that await us on this incredible journey.

Dr. Stacia Alexander is a Licensed Practicing Psychotherapist and Clinical Supervisor, Mental Health Media Contributor. Professional Speaker, Corporate Trainer and author of 10 + Things I Wish I Knew About Mental Health in College.