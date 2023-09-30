Connect with us

Obits

Sen Feinstein, dead at 90

Published

Sen Feinstein
Sen Feinstein

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein. Throughout her extensive career in public service, she demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the people of California and to the betterment of our nation. As the oldest sitting U.S. Senator, she was a passionate advocate for policy priorities important to her state but was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

“She honed her leadership skills as mayor of a diverse and dynamic American city, the most challenging and edifying of our elected offices, guiding San Francisco through the devastating AIDS crisis. 

“In 1992, Senator Feinstein won her seat in what became known as the “year of the Woman,” for the record number of female candidates elected to Congress. Senator Feinstein became one of six women to serve in the Senate that year. Senator Feinstein shattered glass ceilings during her more than three decades in the U.S. Senate. She was the first woman to chair the Senate Rules and Administration Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which she ran for six years. She also became the first woman to serve as Chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2017 to 2021.

“Her passion, dedication, and leadership will be remembered for generations to come. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who were inspired by her legacy.”

