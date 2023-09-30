African American Leadership Institute at Paul Quinn to tackle community issues including DEI, criminal justice, housing, economic development and more

By Norma Adams-Wade

Political and community heavy hitters invited the public to a Saturday, Sept. 30 Fall Policy Summit with local top-brass in areas that impact the African American community, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Paul Quinn College, 3837 Simpson Stuart Road.

Speakers include Dr. Frederick Haynes III, Friendship-West Baptist Church, in Dallas senior pastor, who will discuss his new role as president and CEO of Rainbow PUSH formerly led by now retired Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

The second speaker is Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, who will discuss criminal justice issues.

The press conference announcing the Annual Leadership Institute was held at Views from the Cliff, a new gathering facility on the roof of Sen. Royce West’s Law office location at 320 So. R. L. Thornton Frwy; across from Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center on 8th Street.

“Our goal is to interact with citizens giving input from our various levels of government,” Sen. West said at the press conference.

West said one of his priorities for the summit is to help the public better understand the controversial issue Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) that has crowded national and local news coverage in recent months. Understanding how African Americans and other ethnic groups are impacted by the elimination of DEI services in many corporations and education institutions is a key topic to explore, the senator said.

According to Sen. West, citizens also need help in understanding recent needs and developments in other areas of society. He said these include economic development, civic engagement, health services, education, housing, and criminal justice.

Other leaders at the press conference stressed that their goals are to see that as many citizens as possible will attend the summit to give input, express their community and family needs and their visions for a better society.

Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins said this 7th annual summit is continuing one of the original purposes of the initial summit that began in 2016.

“We seek to give everyone an opportunity to know what we do as leaders (in our various roles,),” Atkins said, “and to help us find solutions to problems.”

Keith Benn, the Institute chairman, said leaders seek to continue with the annual summit is to be an incubator where novice leaders and young hopefuls can learn to lead by rubbing shoulders with individuals who currently serve in leadership roles.

Maurice West, the Institute’s executive director and a Paul Quinn College external affairs officer, said an important purpose is to include potential future leaders such as students at Paul Quinn. The executive director said students can “come, learn, share, and gain access” to those who know how institutions of government and community work.

“The Leadership Institute is a think tank,” Maurice West said. “We want to bring in young minds …(and) serve as a beacon for them.”

To learn more, visit https://www.aalidfw.com/about.

