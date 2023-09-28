Connect with us

James Paul Robinson Jr. (JANUARY 26, 1930 – AUGUST 24, 2023)

Published

James Paul Robinson Jr.

James Paul Robinson, Jr. born January 19, 1930 in Mobile, Alabama to James Paul Robinson, Sr and Mary Bell Robinson. Mr. Robinson passed away peacefully at his home August 24th of 2023, surrounded by his family members.

He leaves his surviving wife; Monica Thomas-Robinson of 26 years, son; James Paul Robinson IV, stepchildren; Anthony Robertson, Angelica Robertson and Kayla Timms. Children from a previous marriage; Sharon Newman and Valerie Davis residing in Dallas, Michael Robinson of Arkansas, Kerry Robinson and wife Darlene Robinson of Sunnyvale, Texas, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr. Robinson has children that preceded him in death; Toya Robinson, Ricky Robinson and James Paul Robinson III, surviving wife Nina Robinson.

Mr. Robinson lived his life as a loving husband, father and self-employed locksmith which he served 30 years or more, all over the DFW metroplex.

He has a host of grandchildren that saw him as their father more than a grandfather and great grandchildren that he loved dearly.

He has one Sister in law residing in Chesterfield, Michigan Juanette whitlow-Griffin aka Aunt Jan to his children.

Mr. Robinson leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other sisters and brother in law’s by marriage that also loved him as he loved them all.

He will be missed by a load of family, friends and customers!

A visitation for James will be held Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L., Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232.

A committal service will occur Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75237.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.laurellanddallas.com for the Robinson family.

