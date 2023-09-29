Connect with us

SHERIFF MARIAN BROWN ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION BID

Published

Backed by Prominent Democrats, Faith Leaders and Peace Officers

Sheriff Marian Brown
Sheriff Marian Brown

Incumbent Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown says she will seek re-election in 2024. First appointed in December 2017 by Dallas County Commissioners, Sheriff Brown went on to be elected in 2018 and 2020; receiving broad support and praise for her leadership.

During her tenure, Brown has worked closely with state and municipal law enforcement on coordinated efforts to fight crime.

She has also focused on operations at the Dallas County Jail, guiding the jail system through a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking steps to ensure the jail successfully passes inspection, most recently in April 2023.

Brown is the first African American sheriff in Dallas County history.

In June 2023, it was announced that Brown had successfully worked to maintain accreditation for the jail system’s inmate health services from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

She is in the process of planning a series of gun buybacks around the county to combat gun violence.

“I am proud of the work we have done, especially during the difficult days of COVID-19. We are daily focused on our jail operations, and we are doing all we can to make Dallas County safer,” said Sheriff Brown. “I am honored to have strong support from those who know my work and commitment to serve.”

Sheriff Brown’s leadership has been rewarded by endorsements from numerous prominent Democratic elected officials, leaders in the faith community, and peace officers.

Her political endorsements include former U.S. Trade Ambassador and Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk, former U.S. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, State Senator Royce West, District Attorney John Creuzot, State Representative Carl Sherman, former State Representative Helen Giddings, Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins, Dallas City Council Member Carolyn King Arnold, former Dallas City Council Member Casey Thomas, Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason, Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston, former Duncanville Mayor Pro Tem Mark Cooks, and former Garland Mayor Ronald E. Jones.

Sheriff Brown’s endorsements among peace officers include Constable Tracey Gulley, Constable Deanna Hammond, Constable Henry Curry, Constable Eddie Brown Jr., and Constable Michael Orozco.

Her faith community endorsements include Pastor Sheron Patterson, Pastor Oscar Epps, Pastor Denny Davis, Pastor Jerome Williams, Bishop Harold Edwards, Pastor Rob Canady, Bishop Clyde Hairston, Bishop T.L. & Regina Burrell, Pastor Ron Bivins, Pastor David Wilson, Pastor Tommy L. Brown, Minister Arthur Hernandez and Pastor Cynthia Mickens-Ross.

